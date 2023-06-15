Inspirational success stories of qualifiers from Ganderbal

The reason behind the success of Rayees Ahmed Magray, a resident of Khanan village in Kangan is his hard work and dedication. Rayees secured 622 marks out of 720. "Hard work and dedication never goes waste and it is what is the result and outcome," he said. " My consistent hard work from beginning proved fruitful,” he added. Rayees said that only 6-7 hour study a day can help the student to achieve success.

Abid Mushtaq Dar who hails from Sehpora village of Ganderbal district qualified NEET exams in his third attempt. " I had opted for medical subjects as i want to become a doctor and my aim is to serve my society as we belong to a rural area" he said. Abid's home is thronged by his relatives and neighbors to congratulate him and family on the achievement and success. Abid has done is schooling from Hanfia Islamia model School and Government Boys higher secondary school Ganderbal. Abid said that he started preparing for NEET in 2019, however in between internet blockade and other circumstances including COVID-19 played a spoil sport however , " It is my third attempt as I couldn't make it to qualify, adding that after earlier two droppers i didn't stop and with the improvement i continued my studies and the results are here" he added.