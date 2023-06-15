Inspirational success stories of qualifiers from Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 14: Many from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district also qualified the NEET 2023 examination by their hard work and dedication. Many are those who have succeeded in their 2nd or third attempts keeping their hopes alive and staying optimistic.
Attributing their success to the hard work and support of the family and teachers, the qualifiers of the NEET 2023 from Ganderbal district of central Kashmir share their success stories.
Inayat Ullah Bhat a resident of Yenhima Lar, Ganderbal cleared the NEET in his third attempt. Inayat who lost his father in a tragic accident in year 2018 had to face all sort of odds and hardships while succeeding in his journey of qualifying the NEET examination. Inayat scored 656 out of 720. " I did my schooling from Qamaria educational institute Ganderbal and then took admission in New Dreamland school Ganderbal for 11th and 12th" Inayat told Greater Kashmir. He said that his family and teachers had a great role in his success. Inayat said that he mostly opted for online and self study mode during his preparation.
The reason behind the success of Rayees Ahmed Magray, a resident of Khanan village in Kangan is his hard work and dedication. Rayees secured 622 marks out of 720. "Hard work and dedication never goes waste and it is what is the result and outcome," he said. " My consistent hard work from beginning proved fruitful,” he added. Rayees said that only 6-7 hour study a day can help the student to achieve success.
Abid Mushtaq Dar who hails from Sehpora village of Ganderbal district qualified NEET exams in his third attempt. " I had opted for medical subjects as i want to become a doctor and my aim is to serve my society as we belong to a rural area" he said. Abid's home is thronged by his relatives and neighbors to congratulate him and family on the achievement and success. Abid has done is schooling from Hanfia Islamia model School and Government Boys higher secondary school Ganderbal. Abid said that he started preparing for NEET in 2019, however in between internet blockade and other circumstances including COVID-19 played a spoil sport however , " It is my third attempt as I couldn't make it to qualify, adding that after earlier two droppers i didn't stop and with the improvement i continued my studies and the results are here" he added.
Another student, Masrat Bashir a resident of Tulmulla village area of Ganderbal district have also cleared NEET by securing 554 out of 720 in her 2nd attempt. Besides an intelligent student, Masrat is an obedient daughter of her parents who wanted to fulfil the dream of her parents of seen her becoming a doctor. Her father a carpenter by profession is so proud of her daughter and success. “The credit of my success also goes to my parents, teachers and well-wishers,” Masrat says. She believes that anybody can top the examination if there is will and determination.
As per the information available, Suhail Ahmed Rather of Kangan, Obaid Amin from Batwina Ganderbal and Zahid Ahmed of Chek Fatehpora Ganderbal have also qualified the NEET examination.