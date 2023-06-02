Inspiring chapters in India's freedom struggle were written in Telangana: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the Telangana Statehood Day function held at the J&K Raj Bhawan, the LG conveyed his best wishes to the people of Telangana on the Statehood Day.

“I pay my homage to the great revolutionaries, freedom fighters, litterateurs and social reformers who continue to inspire our great nation,” the LG said. “I pray for good health and well-being of the people of this blessed land, which has a glorious tradition of rich culture, music, literature, handicraft and a progressive spirit. Some of the inspiring chapters in India's freedom struggle were written in Telangana.”