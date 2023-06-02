Inspiring chapters in India's freedom struggle were written in Telangana: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday said that some of the inspiring chapters in India's freedom struggle were written in Telangana.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the Telangana Statehood Day function held at the J&K Raj Bhawan, the LG conveyed his best wishes to the people of Telangana on the Statehood Day.
“I pay my homage to the great revolutionaries, freedom fighters, litterateurs and social reformers who continue to inspire our great nation,” the LG said. “I pray for good health and well-being of the people of this blessed land, which has a glorious tradition of rich culture, music, literature, handicraft and a progressive spirit. Some of the inspiring chapters in India's freedom struggle were written in Telangana.”
He said that Telangana's farmers, soldiers, scientists, entrepreneurs, poets, artists had made invaluable contributions in nation building.
“From the literary creations of Malliya Rechana in the 11th century to the poetic imaginations of Atreya, Gurajada Apparao and Dasaradhi Krishnamacharyulu in the modern era, Indian literature has been greatly enriched by them. Today, I pay my tributes to towering men, women of ideas and ideals from Telangana, who illuminated the nation with their wisdom and intellectual brilliance,” Sinha said.
“The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice of the great personalities and freedom fighters like Ramji Gond, the head of the Gond tribal; Komaram Bheem of brave tribal community and the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju,” he said.
The students, eminent personalities originally from Telangana were special invitees to the cultural programme, which was presided over by the LG.
Students of NIT Srinagar and artists from J&K Academy for Art Culture and Languages presented the cultural programme comprising songs and dance of Telangana.