Installation of smart meters | Arif Laigaroo criticises move

Srinagar, June 26 : PDP leader and constituency incharge for Habba Kadal, Arif Laigroo, criticised the administration for installation of smart-cum-prepaid meters in Srinagar.
In a statement Arif Laigroo, reacting over the protests against installation of smart meters in Habba Kadal and other areas of Srinagar said, "There is no administration on ground to hear the cry of people.
It has been a while now since people started protesting against installation of smart meters, but those at the helm of affairs do not seem to be bothered all."