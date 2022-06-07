Institute of Cost Accountants of India to start CMA coaching for students

The Institute of Cost Accountants is one of the premier institutions of India established by special Act of Parliament on May-28-1959 and thus is the only statutory Institution to promote, regulate and develop the profession of Cost and Management Accountancy in India.

ICMAI is the largest Cost and Management body in Asia and second largest in the world. Its courses and membership is globally recognised.

Presently the Institute has about 90,000 Members and more than 5lac students in India and abroad. But the impact of the profession in Kashmir so far has been minimal as out of about 90,000 members of the institute only 13 are from Kashmir and CMA Bashir Masoudi was the first Cost Accountants from Kashmir qualified in 1983. All CMA’s are gainfully employed in private, public and Government sectors and many of them are engaged in practice as CMA. In public as well as private sectors many of CMA’s are holding positions of CMD’s, CFO’s and Director Finance.