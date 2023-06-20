INTACH organises workshop

INTACH imparted training in their schools by setting up heritage clubs and initiating heritage awareness activities among students. The organisers said it is a part of pan India INTACH program of organising teacher training workshops across the country to provide the necessary training and resources to teachers in urban and rural areas.

Experts from Heritage Education & Communication Service) Division of INTACH New Delhi conducted special sessions with teachers at Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Srinagar. M Saleem Beg, former Director General Tourism and present Convener of INTACH J&K Chapter gave a detailed presentation on significance of knowing the heritage and engaging children in understanding their cultural roots.