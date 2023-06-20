INTACH organises workshop

Srinagar, June 20: INTACH organised a two-day workshop to impart elementary training skills to teachers to exercise heritage education programmes here.
INTACH imparted training in their schools by setting up heritage clubs and initiating heritage awareness activities among students. The organisers said it is a part of pan India INTACH program of organising teacher training workshops across the country to provide the necessary training and resources to teachers in urban and rural areas.
Experts from Heritage Education & Communication Service) Division of INTACH New Delhi conducted special sessions with teachers at Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Srinagar. M Saleem Beg, former Director General Tourism and present Convener of INTACH J&K Chapter gave a detailed presentation on significance of knowing the heritage and engaging children in understanding their cultural roots.
Purnima Datt, Principal Director HECS INTACH explained different aspects that together comprise part of both tangible and intangible heritage. He highlighted the role INTACH has played in conservation and preservation of heritage since its establishment in 1984. Teachers from different private and government schools of Srinagar participated in the workshop. The program was attended by several other dignitaries including Veena Chandhok, Chairperson DAPP School, Charanjit Singh Sodhi, Principal Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Altaf Hussain Convener INTACH Kashmir Chapter. Kashmir Chapter of INTACH had collaborated with Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute in coordinating the workshop in Srinagar.