Integrated Management Plan for conservation of Wular lake approved

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired in Jammu the second meeting of the Wetland Authority for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, and Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and concerned HoDs participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary approved the proposal of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department to designate Wular Lake as Wetland in terms of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The Wular lake is spread over 13,000 ha of area with an additional 486.12 ha area as its zone of influence.