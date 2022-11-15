‘Integration of latest technologies, innovations creating opportunities for entrepreneurship in Agriculture’

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion inaugurated the Kissan Mela in presence of Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai who was the Special Guest on the occasion.

After inaugurating the Kissan Mela, the Deputy Commissioner along with VC SKUAST inspected the Stalls established by line Departments showcasing different varieties under Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, KVK and other Departments, besides Agri-Entrepreneurs and progressive farmers of the District.