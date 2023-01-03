Intense cold, dry weather conditions continue in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 3: Intense cold and dry weather conditions continued in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday although there was a slight rise in mercury than the previous day.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against last night’s minus 5.4°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.3°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.8°C against minus 5.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 7.2°C against minus 9.6°C on the previous night which was the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said. Today’s minimum temperature was 0.6°C below normal for the place, he said.