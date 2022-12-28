Kashmir

Intense cold grips Kashmir, fog envelops Jammu

Srinagar had minus 5.6, Pahalgam minus 7.4 and Gulmarg minus 6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Vehicles moving amid thick fog during mornings in Kashmir. [Representational Image] File/GK
Srinagar, Dec 28 (IANS) Intense cold gripped Ladakh and Kashmir Valley and dense fog covered Jammu city in the morning on Wednesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) office said mainly a clear sky with cold and dry weather is likely to continue in Ladakh and J&K during the next 24 hours.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 11.8 and Leh minus 13.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 2.7, Katra 6.2, Batote 1.5, Banihal 3.3 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

