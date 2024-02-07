Srinagar, Feb 7: Despite forecasts indicating dry weather until February 17, followed by another spell of precipitation, Kashmir continues to grapple with cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures remaining below freezing, the Meteorological Department officials said Wednesday.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, yet still notably below the seasonal average by 1.6 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

Qazigund experienced a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 2 degrees Celsius, with temperatures below normal by 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a dip in temperatures and settled at a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, marginally warmer than the preceding night’s minus 11 degrees Celsius, yet still 4.6 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, with temperatures below normal by 2.3 degrees Celsius for the area.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, with temperatures 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the previous night’s minus 10.5 degrees Celsius, yet still 3.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

In Jammu, temperatures were recorded at a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius, indicating a deviation of 4.5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

Banihal experienced a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT officials said Kashmir would continue to witness a dry spell until February 17, with occasional cloud cover expected towards the evening around February 14. They said that from February 18 to 20, there is a possibility of light snow and rain.

After the 40-day harsh period of winter Chillai Kalan concluded on January 29, Kashmir is in the midst of the 20-day winter period Chillai Khurd, which ends on February 18 and would be followed by the 10-day-Chillai Bachha period from February 19 to February 28.