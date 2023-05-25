Intense rain, gusty winds disrupt traffic, people’s movement in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 25: The afternoon turned dark on Thursday as the sky became clouded over and strong winds started blowing and howling across Kashmir valley.
Accompanied by rain and lightning, gusty winds disrupted traffic and pedestrian movement in the city, with people seen running for cover amid a storm-like situation.
Videos shared by netizens showed the Dal Lake overwhelmed by waves while anchored shikaras were seen wobbling.
Hailstorms were reported in north Kashmir and the Budgam area of central Kashmir. In Srinagar, heavy rains, strong winds, and thundering forced road vendors to cease their activities for the day.
Meanwhile, Faizan Arif, an independent weatherman, warned that this weather pattern would continue for five hours.
As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported from any part of Kashmir.