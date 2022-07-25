Intensify booster dose campaign on war-footing: CS to officers

Reviewing the measures for COVID containment, CS directed the concerned officers to frame a comprehensive strategy to gear up their efforts and saturate the targeted groups of vulnerable population and organize systematic vaccination drives for prompt booster vaccination of the remaining segment. He sought details about the number of eligible people to be administered booster doses and the number of people that have already received their doses.

Asserting that booster dose was essential for all eligibles, he said that the remaining population should be contacted and a time slot be fixed to administer doses to them within the set deadlines.