Inter-cadre deputation of Raghav Langer, Syed Sehrish extended by 2 years

Langer is presently the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu while Asgar is the Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (RLM).

Through a string of separate orders, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) also sent yet another senior IAS officer Vivek Bhardwaj and two IPS officers Abhishek Mahajan and Lakshay Sharma on deputation to J&K.

The ACC approved the deputation of senior IAS officer Vivek Bhardwaj to J&K for 2 years. Bhardwaj, a 1990 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, is presently posted as Additional Secretary in the MHA.

The initial deputation period of Abhishek and Lakshay would be for three years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (AIS division) for extension of tenure of inter-cadre deputation in respect of Langer from Uttarakhand cadre to AGMUT cadre (J&K segment) for a period of two years beyond 3 October 2021,” read an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Through a separate order, the ACC approved the proposal of DoPT (AIS division) for extension of tenure of inter-cadre deputation in respect of Asgar from Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (J&K segment) for a period of two years beyond 10 June 2021.

“The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for inter-cadre deputation of Abhishek Mahajan from Uttar Pradesh to AGMUT cadre (J&K) for an initial period of three years,” read an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Through a similar yet separate order, ACC approved the proposal of MHA for inter-cadre deputation of Lakshay Sharma from Manipur cadre to AGMUT cadre (J&K) for an initial period of three years in relaxation of the policy.