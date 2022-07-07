Inter-community dialogue on Kashmir

Jammu: Reconciliation, leading to regular interactions between two communities, is a priority to revive the pristine composite culture of Kashmir and its doctrine of mutual co-existence.

This was the broad consensus among the participants in the second virtual session of inter-community ‘Kath Batt’ organised by Kashmir Policy and Strategy Group on Wednesday evening.

Chairman, Kashmir Policy and Strategy Group, and senior advocate Ashok Bhan in his opening remarks maintained that there was near consensus last time on a doctrine of mutual co-existence and trust among different communities in the Valley.