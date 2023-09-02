Inter-district fake marriage racket busted | 4 arrested in Kunzer, Baramulla
Baramulla, Sep 1: Police busted an elaborate inter-district fraudulent marriage racket that preyed upon unsuspecting victims, leaving them financially drained and emotionally devastated.
A Police spokesman said that the racket came to light after a man from Kunzer village of Baramulla district approached the Police and reported the suspicious activities of certain individuals operating as middlemen during marriage functions.
The arrested persons had been identified as Lal Hussain of Ward No 6, Jaranwala Gail, Rajouri; Irshada Begum of Mori Kalakot, Rajouri; Abdul Rahman Rather of Dar Mohalla, Drang, Budgam; and Abdul Khaliq Dar of Ghulab Bagh, Pati Poshkar Khag, Budgam.
Soon after the complaint was filed, Police constituted a team of Police officials and after rigorous investigation it surfaced that these culprits masterminded a deceitful scheme that exploited the institution of marriage for financial gain.
As per the complaint, the accused used the messaging platform WhatsApp to send photographs of various young women, falsely presenting them as prospective brides willing to enter into matrimony.
These fraudsters skillfully manipulated their targets into agreeing to marriage proposals, fixing the Mehar (dower) amount, and making substantial payments. However, despite the financial transactions, these fraudulent marriages never took place, and the victims were left without their money.
The arrested criminals thoroughly selected their victims by skillfully curating images of young women to deceive unsuspecting individuals.
According to Police, these fraudsters managed to collect Rs 7.38 lakh through deceitful Mehar payments and commissions.
The Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A Police official said that further investigation is underway and arrest of few more persons could not be ruled out.