Inter-district fake marriage racket busted | 4 arrested in Kunzer, Baramulla

A Police spokesman said that the racket came to light after a man from Kunzer village of Baramulla district approached the Police and reported the suspicious activities of certain individuals operating as middlemen during marriage functions.

The arrested persons had been identified as Lal Hussain of Ward No 6, Jaranwala Gail, Rajouri; Irshada Begum of Mori Kalakot, Rajouri; Abdul Rahman Rather of Dar Mohalla, Drang, Budgam; and Abdul Khaliq Dar of Ghulab Bagh, Pati Poshkar Khag, Budgam.

Soon after the complaint was filed, Police constituted a team of Police officials and after rigorous investigation it surfaced that these culprits masterminded a deceitful scheme that exploited the institution of marriage for financial gain.