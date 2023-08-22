Inter-institutional meeting held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 21: With an aim at fostering comprehensive growth and empowerment, an inter-institutional meeting was convened at NIT Srinagar.
According to a press release, the meeting was held between Prof Sudhakar Yedla, Director NIT Srinagar, Terry Durnnian, Chief of Education at UNICEF India, Danish Aziz, Education Specialist UNICEF India, Dr Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC and Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond.
During the meeting deliberations on various initiatives aimed at enhancing career guidance, bolstering institutional innovation, addressing pressing socioeconomic concerns and nurturing the potential of the region's children and youth.
Within the scope of the tripartite "Statement of Intent" (SoI) signed by IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, UNICEF India, and Move Beyond-Centre for Career Guidance, Counseling, and Consultation, the meeting intended to investigate new pathways and strengthen existing activities.
The tripartite SoI sets the foundation for multi-faceted initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational landscape and career prospects for the youth of J&K.
The discussions were centered on initiatives in career guidance and counselling, interventions for augmenting institutional innovations ecosystem, pressing issues of socio-economic importance like solid waste management, urban planning, and development, creation of astrophysics labs, wetland management, and mobilizing the inter-institutional infrastructure for holistic development of the region, especially children and youth.
The Director NIT Srinagar demonstrated his deep interest and support in carrying out activities of intense social impact. He suggested that the projects which can strengthen the parent-children’s relationships must be taken up which has a huge bearing on the student’s career development.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Yedla further discussed the first-of-its-kind initiatives that NIT Srinagar is contemplating implementing in the UT of J&K that can inspire research, and development and can attract huge talent across the country.
Terry Durnnian, Chief of Education, UNICEF India also presented a detailed account of activities UNICEF India is undertaking in other parts of the country.
Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond spoke about the career guidance and counseling initiatives taken by their organization in collaboration with IIEDC, NIT Srinagar. He expressed his gratitude to the Director for the support and assistance NIT Srinagar has been extending in joint implementation of the projects.
Dr Saad Parvez, Head IIED Centre, NIT Srinagar discussed the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan(UBA) a flagship program of the Ministry of Education, GoI and the adoption of villages by NIT Srinagar under this program.
He also mentioned the career guidance and counselling ecosystem created by the IIEDC and Move Beyond jointly by working together for years. He further said that IIEDC and Move Beyond have been the first in undertaking the mega initiatives in career guidance and counselling in J&K.
Launch of Career Portal Manzilien 2.0, Career Conclave 2022, workshop on Digital Transformation of Education in J&K: Vision 2025 and Career Guidance and Counselling Orientation Programme for the Government teachers in collaboration with the Department of School Education and JK-SCERT are among the projects undertaken under the tripartite SoI so far.