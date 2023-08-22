Inter-institutional meeting held at NIT Srinagar

According to a press release, the meeting was held between Prof Sudhakar Yedla, Director NIT Srinagar, Terry Durnnian, Chief of Education at UNICEF India, Danish Aziz, Education Specialist UNICEF India, Dr Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC and Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond.

During the meeting deliberations on various initiatives aimed at enhancing career guidance, bolstering institutional innovation, addressing pressing socioeconomic concerns and nurturing the potential of the region's children and youth.

Within the scope of the tripartite "Statement of Intent" (SoI) signed by IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, UNICEF India, and Move Beyond-Centre for Career Guidance, Counseling, and Consultation, the meeting intended to investigate new pathways and strengthen existing activities.