Inter-state narco-smuggling racket busted, two Punjab residents arrested: SSP ANTF

He said more forward and backward links of the case are being investigated and there are chances of more arrests likely. “He said that once the narco-smugling links are established, we also seized the properties the accused,” the SSP said.

He said in the last one month, 5 kg Charas, 200 bottles of codeine, 900 tablets of Alprazoam besides other drugs were seized. “Heroine was also seized as well,” the SSP said. He said ANTF is specialized in investigating narco-smuggling cases and people must come forward and provide leads about peddlers and smugglers.

As per the statement of ANTF, last month one person from West Bengal and another from Maharshtra were arrested as well along with two kgs of Charas. A resident of Gujrat was also arrested along with 3 kgs, 800 grams of charas last month. “Further investigations are on,” he said.