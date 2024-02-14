‘Interactions break cultural barriers, promote tolerance’

Srinagar, Feb 14: A vibrant cultural exchange unfolded as a student delegation from Kashmir University arrived at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. Students from both institutions showcased their cultural activities, fostering a bond of camaraderie while engaging in fruitful interactions.

The delegation, consisting of 36 students from Kashmir University and various Srinagar colleges including students from SP College, Islamia College, Degree College, Nawakadal, and Srinagar Women’s College, Zakura had the unique opportunity to explore different departments and hostels at Kirori Mal College on Tuesday.

The visit included notable landmarks associated with Indian cinema, such as locations frequented by Kirori Mal College alumni like Amitabh Bachchan, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and others, an official statement issued here read.

Over the next 3 days, the delegation is set to explore historical sites in Delhi, including a visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Scheduled meetings with top officials are also on the agenda, the statement read.

“The delegation, flagged off by Dy GOC, 31 Sub Area Brig Bhanu Khanna and KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, aims to foster cultural understanding and explore new opportunities in the capital. Lt Col Kirti Tiwari from the Indian Army, KU’s Dean Students Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi and Cultural Officer, Department of Student’s Welfare (DSW), Shahid Ali Khan, led the delegation,” a spokesperson said in the statement.

KU Registrar Prof Naseer Iqbal highlighted the importance of these interactions in breaking cultural barriers, promoting tolerance and facilitating personality development.

“Prof Iqbal acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Army in organising the trip. He also extended gratitude to KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan in promoting these interactions and encouraging students to showcase their talent outside Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson quoted the Registrar as saying.