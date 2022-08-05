Interactive session held with students, staff of Foundation World School Budgam

During the interactive session, the Founder and CEO Nowsheen Yaqoob discussed various aspects of human development and mindset change through emotional intelligence. She spoke about the mental, emotional and behavioural aspects of children and also spoke about how the children and can become self- aware and change their thoughts, actions, behaviours and results amid a tense and stressful atmosphere. She also emphasised upon and encouraged the need of expression and said that expressing feelings and emotions is an integral part of human development.

During the session, students of Foundation also spoke and interacted freely with Yaqoob. Former additional Director General Doordarshan and Secretary J&K Cultural Academy Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, Executive Principal of Foundation World School - Budgam, Ummar Sheriff also spoke on the occasion.