Interactive session held with students, staff of Foundation World School Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 5: Auracious Global Consulting Dubai- Kashmir Edition held an interactive session on “Bridging the Generations Through Emotional Intelligence," with the students and staff of Foundation World School Budgam.
According to a pres note the founder and CEO of Auracious conducted and interactive workshop on various aspects of human development and understanding emotions.
Auracious is a Global Human Development company which is working on human behaviour and mindset trainings.
During the interactive session, the Founder and CEO Nowsheen Yaqoob discussed various aspects of human development and mindset change through emotional intelligence. She spoke about the mental, emotional and behavioural aspects of children and also spoke about how the children and can become self- aware and change their thoughts, actions, behaviours and results amid a tense and stressful atmosphere. She also emphasised upon and encouraged the need of expression and said that expressing feelings and emotions is an integral part of human development.
During the session, students of Foundation also spoke and interacted freely with Yaqoob. Former additional Director General Doordarshan and Secretary J&K Cultural Academy Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, Executive Principal of Foundation World School - Budgam, Ummar Sheriff also spoke on the occasion.