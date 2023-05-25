Intermittent rains continue in J&K, MeT forecasts more

Srinagar, May 25: Intermittent rains continued even as the weather department here on Thursday forecast “fairly widespread to widespread intermittent light to moderate rain” in Jammu and Kashmir till May 26.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar received 6.6mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 11.6mm, Pahalgam 20.1mm, Kupwara 5.9mm, Kokernag 21.0mm, Gulmarg 7.8mm, Jammu 0.8mm, Banihal 27.3mm, Batote 42.4mm, Katra 3.4mm and Bhaderwah 19.4mm.

From May 25-26, he said, there is possibility of “fairly widespread to widespread intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.”

From May 27-28, he said, intermittent light rain/thunder/lightning is expected at few places.

“Fairly widespread intermittent light to moderate rainthunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm & gusty winds at few places,” he said regarding forecast from May 29-30.