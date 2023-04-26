Intermittent rains lash Kashmir

“There were intermittent light rains across J&K on Wednesday,” Metrological Department officials said here adding that there are likely chances of more precipitation in Union Territory on Thursday.

“From April 26-28, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder/lightning (light snowfall over higher reaches of Central and North, Northwestern parts of Kashmir) at many places with peak intensity on April 27,” MeT officials said here. “There was also possibility of snow over upper reaches at some places as well as likelihood of moderate intensity rainfall at few places during the time.”