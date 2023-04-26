Intermittent rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 26: Intermittent rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with prediction of more precipitation on Thursday even as night temperatures stayed below normal in Union Territory.
“There were intermittent light rains across J&K on Wednesday,” Metrological Department officials said here adding that there are likely chances of more precipitation in Union Territory on Thursday.
“From April 26-28, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder/lightning (light snowfall over higher reaches of Central and North, Northwestern parts of Kashmir) at many places with peak intensity on April 27,” MeT officials said here. “There was also possibility of snow over upper reaches at some places as well as likelihood of moderate intensity rainfall at few places during the time.”
They said strong gusty wind towards late afternoon/evening with possibility of hailstorm can’t be ruled out during the period. “From 29-30th April, generally cloudy weather with light rain is expected at a few places for short period,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast of major rain/snowfall till the end of April.”
MeT department has also urged farmers to postpone spraying orchards till May 1.
Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of 7.9°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the summer capital.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, they said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 4.6°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal at the skiing resort.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
MeT officials said Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded a low of 2.6°C against 1.6°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal at tourist resort.
Officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 3.0°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C below normal for the place.
The mercury in n Kupwara settled at 5.2°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area, they said.
Officials said Jammu recorded a low of 18.5°C against 20.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital.