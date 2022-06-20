Intermittent rains likely to continue in J&K till June 22: MeT

The official said that Srinagar received 0.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 13.5°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital. Pahalgam received 5.0 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 7.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

