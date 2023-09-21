International conference inaugurated at SKUAST-K

More than 150 scientists from across the country besides some eminent scientists from outside the country were participated.

The conferences is being organised by Division of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with Mahima Research Foundation and social welfare, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Prof Farooq Ahmad Lone, Convener of the conference in his welcomeaddress highlighted the importance of climate change in the present scenario and the urge to organize the conference inviting eminent speaker scientists from across the globe.