International conference inaugurated at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Sep 21: A two day international conference on “Impact of Climate Change on Socio Economics & Ecological Transformation in Himalayan Region” was inaugurated here at Nund Reshi Conference Hall of Sher-e-Kashmir university of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K)on Thursday.
More than 150 scientists from across the country besides some eminent scientists from outside the country were participated.
The conferences is being organised by Division of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with Mahima Research Foundation and social welfare, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.
Prof Farooq Ahmad Lone, Convener of the conference in his welcomeaddress highlighted the importance of climate change in the present scenario and the urge to organize the conference inviting eminent speaker scientists from across the globe.
Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K who was also Chief Guest in the function congratulated the organizers for arranging such an important conference inviting all the important stakeholders. He impressed upon the gathering to deliberate upon the issue well and recommend concrete steps forsustainable ecological balance.
Prof. A. Mushunje, from South Africa and Dr DisnaRatnasekera, from Sri Lanka also discussed about climate change issues and strategies for mitigation and adaptation.
Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof T H Masoodi’s lead lecture on climate smart for change was highlight of the technical session.
Prof S A Wani, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, Dr Vikas Gupta, Scientist Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura also spoke on the occasion.
R K Rao, organizing secretary Mahima Foundation presented the vote of thanks
Later Mahima lifetime achievement award, 2023 was conferred upon Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir by Mahima Research Foundation and Social Welfare, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.