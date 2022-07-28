International conference on Dr Iqbal held at IUST

Srinagar: he International Centre for Spiritual Studies, IUST organized a one-day International Conference on Dr Iqbal and his world of spirituality today.
The event was organized in collaboration with the Iqbal Institute of Culture & Philosophy, University of Kashmir and Meezan Publications Srinagar.
Besides expert lectures, presentations and a symposium, five books were released during the conference.
The important dignitaries present on the occasion were Prof. Shakil A Romshoo (Vice Chancellor, IUST), Prof. Qayyum Hussain (Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar), Maulana Ahmad Shah Lolabi (Religious Scholar), G.N.Var (President, Private School Association J&K) and Prof. Jawhar Qudoosi. The guest of honour of the event, Prof. Abdul Haq (Prof. Emeritus Delhi University) joined the conference online.
In his inaugural address, Prof. Hamidullah Marazzi (Director, International Centre for Spiritual Studies, IUST) introduced the significance of the theme while relating Iqbal’s poetic expressions.
He emphasized introducing Allama Iqbal and his spiritual thought to the younger generation. He further said, “Allama Iqbal introduced us to the concept of spiritual democracy and helped us to interpret and understand the universe spiritually”.
The keynote speaker, Lolabi introduced spirituality as a universal tradition (espoused by all religious traditions globally) in addition to explaining the importance of creating a balance between the requirements of body and spirit.
The speaker surveyed Allam Iqbal’s diverse aspects of spiritual thought (especially his emphasis on love, passion, and devotion towards Allah and his beloved Prophet (SAW) and his longing for the revival of spiritual, moral and material domains of life.
Explaining the need for spiritual nourishment, Prof. Abdul Haq, talked at length about Iqbal’s ideas on spirituality in light of his cherished concept of “Khudi/transcendental –self”.