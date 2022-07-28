International conference on Dr Iqbal held at IUST

Srinagar: he International Centre for Spiritual Studies, IUST organized a one-day International Conference on Dr Iqbal and his world of spirituality today.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Iqbal Institute of Culture & Philosophy, University of Kashmir and Meezan Publications Srinagar.

Besides expert lectures, presentations and a symposium, five books were released during the conference.

The important dignitaries present on the occasion were Prof. Shakil A Romshoo (Vice Chancellor, IUST), Prof. Qayyum Hussain (Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar), Maulana Ahmad Shah Lolabi (Religious Scholar), G.N.Var (President, Private School Association J&K) and Prof. Jawhar Qudoosi. The guest of honour of the event, Prof. Abdul Haq (Prof. Emeritus Delhi University) joined the conference online.