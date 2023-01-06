International Conference on Sufism held in Kashmir

The conference was organised for the benefit of global community. It attempted to reconnect Kashmiri & Indian culture with the international community through the spiritual message Indian Sufis are known for. The conference was well attended by people from all walks of life from Sufis to academia, theologists, policymakers, international experts and Islamic scholars from more than nine countries including Germany , Turkey , France, Turkey, Tanzania , Maldives , Sri Lanka , Bangladesh and Nepal. The scholars of Hinduism, Sikhism and other religions from different states also attended the conference.

The conference placed an emphasis on the revival of sufism in Kashmir as it is the only way forward for peace in Valley. Kashmir had been a hotspot for conflict and violence for decades. Extremist Islamists worked hard to ruin the very basic and old tradition of coexistence of various communities, communal harmony, and the brotherhood for which Kashmir was known.