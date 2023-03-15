International conference starts at KU

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the mega event, organised by the varsity’s Department of Management Studies (DMS), to acquaint young researchers and students with new frontiers of knowledge and advancements in varied domains of business, management and data analytics.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the boundaries of business and management have “vanished” with new technologies and AI-based tools which calls upon academics and students to pull up their shocks to meet the emerging challenges posed by AI to academia.