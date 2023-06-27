Kashmir
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking | SP College launches series of programmes
Srinagar, June 27: The NSS Units of Sri Pratap College today launched a series of programmes to observe 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' in and outside the campus.
The event was inaugurated by the Principal of SP College, Prof (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi along with NSS Programme Officers Dr. Nadia Shah and Dr. Syed Rashid Maqsood.
50 NSS volunteers registered for the event and carried out activities to create awareness regarding drug abuse and drug trafficking.
NSS volunteers visited various schools and delivered brief lectures in classrooms and morning assemblies regarding the social and medical implications of substance abuse.