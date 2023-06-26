International Day against drug abuse observed in Anantnag
Anantnag, June 26: District administration in collaboration with district social welfare office along with education, health , and other departments today observed the international Day against drug abuse. Deputy Commissioner Anantnag S F Hamid was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Every year June 26 is observed as international day against the drug abuse,in order to bring attention of the global drug problem and it also serves as remainder that every one can play a role in tackling the issue,it is an event dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of the drugs and illicit trafficking, the day is used to highlight the global efforts to combine substance abuse and illicit drug trade.
Speaking on the occasion Deputy commissioner Anantnag SF Hamid said that being a serious concern it is the duty of every responsible citizen to play the role in eradicating the menace from the society, PRIs and panchayats have to play a vital role by taking initiatives like drug mukhtpanchayatsetc and district is taking every step viz, conducting of awareness camps, seminars, councilingetc and are yielding good results .
The event was attended by the ADC (G),CEO, DSWO,Exercise and taxation Officers, principals and students of institutions, health officers besides the Asha. Workers, volunteers, SHG etc.