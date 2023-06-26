International Day against drug abuse observed in Anantnag

Speaking on the occasion Deputy commissioner Anantnag SF Hamid said that being a serious concern it is the duty of every responsible citizen to play the role in eradicating the menace from the society, PRIs and panchayats have to play a vital role by taking initiatives like drug mukhtpanchayatsetc and district is taking every step viz, conducting of awareness camps, seminars, councilingetc and are yielding good results .

The event was attended by the ADC (G),CEO, DSWO,Exercise and taxation Officers, principals and students of institutions, health officers besides the Asha. Workers, volunteers, SHG etc.