International day against drug abuse observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was observed in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday
BARAMULLA
Series of seminars and cycle rallies were organised by the district administration across Baramulla district with an aim to create awareness among the youth and general public about the menace of drug abuse in the society.
The main function was held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla wherein Education Department with an active collaboration of District administration Baramulla organised a day long seminar on the subject.
The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar presided over the seminar as the chief guest while as Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat was the guest of honour. President Municipal Council Baramulla also participated in the event.
BUDGAM
Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza flagged off a bike awareness rally against the menace in the district.
The rally was organised by District Social Welfare Office Budgam under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
Scores of bikers participated in the rally which started from the DC Office and went through various area of Budgam and Khansahab and later culminated at DC Office Budgam.
ANANTNAG
International Day against drug abuse was observed at GCW Anantnag . Chairman DDC MY Gorsi was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that the menace of drugs has to be eradicated completely.
He said that several interventions by the Government to restrict the supply of drugs have been effective in containing the abuse. He appreciated the proactive role being played by the Excise Department.
KUPWARA
District Administration Kupwara held an awareness campaign across the district with involvement of stakeholders from all walks of life.
Mega events were held at Degree Colleges of Kupwara, Handwara, Sogam and Tangdar, where hundreds of students, youth clubs, eco clubs, transporters, sumo associations, truck associations, traders associations, employees, besides, PRIs participated in large numbers. The events were presided over by the senior officers of District Administration.
KULGAM
District social welfare department Kulgam in collaboration with the district administration organised a series of activities and events here at Kulgam.
On the occasion, a mini marathon from Chawalgam to drug deaddiction centre, flagging off vehicles carrying anti drug messages, were organised.
Besides a skit with title," Aalaw" highlighting the importance of parental care and education in the prevention of drug abuse and cultural events were also performed.
Moreover, the painting competition and essay writing competition were also organised by the department.
These activities were fallged-off of by the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat and ADC Kulgam Showkat Ahmad Rather.
SHOPIAN
The District Administration Shopian in collaboration with the Imtiyaz Memorial Government Degree College, Shopian held a day-long awareness programme on " Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" at IM GDC Campus, Shopian The programme was attended by the Officers from District Administration /Officials, College Faculty, NSS Volunteers, College Students, AWWs and the general public.
BANDIPORA
The day witnessed various programmes under Nasha Mukh Bharat Abhiyan and SVEEP including Bike rally, student's Rally, Painting competition, skits, and other awareness activities.
The programme was organised by District administration Bandipora in collaboration with District Election Office Bandipora, ICDS, Social Welfare and other departments.
GANDERBAL
The main event was held at Hope Disability Centre which was presided over by Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Khurshid Ahmad Shah.
District Social Welfare Officer, District Officer DYSSO and other officers and officials were also present on the occasion.
During the event painting competition and theme based culture programs were also held and participants were felicitated on the occasion.
SPORTS COUNCIL
J&K Sports Council organised an awareness programme on drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The programme was attended by athletes, coaches, and managers along with other staff members of the sports council.
Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul on her Twitter handle wrote “We cannot allow the drug problem to further shadow the lives of the people. On this important day, let us commit to lifting this shadow once and for all, and giving this issue the attention and action, it deserves”.
POLICE
Police held events at various police establishments in district Budgam and Kulgam. Besides, several rallies were also organised at various prominent places of district Budgam to aware the youth as well as society from drugs & its ill effects.
The main rally was carried out by Police Budgam District Police Headquarters Budgam to Main town Budgam in which DySP Hqrs Budgam Naeem Wani-JKPS along with SHO Police Station Budgam, large number of students, youth and respectables of the area participated.
Moreover, Police in Kulgam have also organised the event in Police Station Yaripora in collaboration with department of Education in which students and teachers from different schools participated. The chairing officers stressed upon the participants that public cooperation is a key role in eradicating social evils from the society.