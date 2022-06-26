International day against drug abuse observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was observed in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday

BARAMULLA

Series of seminars and cycle rallies were organised by the district administration across Baramulla district with an aim to create awareness among the youth and general public about the menace of drug abuse in the society.

The main function was held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla wherein Education Department with an active collaboration of District administration Baramulla organised a day long seminar on the subject.

The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar presided over the seminar as the chief guest while as Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat was the guest of honour. President Municipal Council Baramulla also participated in the event.