International day against drug abuse | War waged by enemy through drugs will be dealt effectively: DIG NKR Vivek Gupta

Baramulla, June 26: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the north Kashmir range, Vivek Gupta on Monday the war of drugs waged by the enemy will be dealt effectively and emphasised the importance of safeguarding our homes and communities against this menace.
He was speaking as the Chief Guest of the day-long function held at Government Degree College Pattan to commemorate the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.
The event, organised by the District Police headquarters Baramulla in collaboration with GDC Pattan, aimed to raise awareness and address the pressing issue of drug addiction in society.
DIG Vivek Gupta in his address urged the society to acknowledge the gravity of the problem and expressed his faith in the collective effort required to combat drug addiction.
"We have high expectations from you and we expect you to have high expectations from us," he said while urging everyone to remain cautious and aware of the magnitude of the issue. Gupta highlighted that drugs have become an unpleasant reality that has infiltrated society noting that workshops will be conducted in the future to address this issue.
He explained that the police employ three strategies in dealing with drugs. "Firstly, prevention is key; secondly, prosecution targets those who engage in drug use, and thirdly, our role extends to helping individuals overcome addiction through the establishment of drug de-addiction centers," he said.
He mentioned that a new system, known as NCORD, has been implemented to strengthen this effort, with all stakeholders, including the civil administration, actively participating in the fight against drugs.
During the function, a skit was performed by the students of the Beacon House School Ushkura, Baramulla to highlight how youth are falling prey to substance abuse. DIG Vivek Gupta while speaking about the skit emphasized its educational value, noting that it delivered a powerful message for all. He expressed concern for parents, stating that if substances harmful to children are available in the market, the responsibility falls on all of us.
He reiterated their commitment in combating this issue, saying, "This is something which we accept also and this is something we fight for." Referring to the slogan for international drug de-addiction day-2023: Stop stigma and strengthen prevention, Gupta emphasized the need to maintain a non-discriminatory approach towards drug users, urging the public to refrain from harboring hatred.
He encouraged everyone to visit drug de-addiction centers to witness the reality and the battles individuals face in their personal journeys towards recovery.
Gupta stressed the importance of parents accepting their child's drug addiction problem and highlighted counseling as a crucial aspect of the de-addiction process, providing drug addicts with a sense of dignity and confidence. Discussing the role of peer groups in society, Gupta underscored the influence they can have on helping addicts break free from the clutches of drugs. He emphasized that the main instruments of socialization are family and peer groups, with the latter playing a significant role. He called for initiatives to empower the youth, as they are the future of the nation, and their energy and enthusiasm can contribute positively to society.
"I urge everyone to unite against this menace because we have to eradicate drug abuse and illicit trafficking from society. We have to work collectively towards eliminating it for the betterment of society," he said.