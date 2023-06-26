International day against drug abuse | War waged by enemy through drugs will be dealt effectively: DIG NKR Vivek Gupta

During the function, a skit was performed by the students of the Beacon House School Ushkura, Baramulla to highlight how youth are falling prey to substance abuse. DIG Vivek Gupta while speaking about the skit emphasized its educational value, noting that it delivered a powerful message for all. He expressed concern for parents, stating that if substances harmful to children are available in the market, the responsibility falls on all of us.

He reiterated their commitment in combating this issue, saying, "This is something which we accept also and this is something we fight for." Referring to the slogan for international drug de-addiction day-2023: Stop stigma and strengthen prevention, Gupta emphasized the need to maintain a non-discriminatory approach towards drug users, urging the public to refrain from harboring hatred.