International Day of Older Persons commemorated at Day Care & Recreation Centre Chanapora

This annual event, which usually takes place on the 1st of October, focused on this year's theme: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.”

The event was aimed to shine a spotlight on the unique needs of older individuals worldwide, emphasizing their rights and the importance of reporting violations.

The highlight of this memorable celebration was the presence of esteemed guest of honor, Javaid Ahmed Beigh, a distinguished writer and poet. Beigh took the opportunity to introduce his remarkable books, “Quran Hakeem” and “Janat ul Hakeem,” delving into the inspiration behind his literary creations. His insights into his works captivated the audience and left a lasting impression.