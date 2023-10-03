International Day of Older Persons commemorated at Day Care & Recreation Centre Chanapora

Srinagar, Oct 3: Ahata Waqar Day Care and Recreation Centre, Chanapora, under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, proudly celebrated the International Day of Older Persons today.
This annual event, which usually takes place on the 1st of October, focused on this year's theme: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.”
The event was aimed to shine a spotlight on the unique needs of older individuals worldwide, emphasizing their rights and the importance of reporting violations.
The highlight of this memorable celebration was the presence of esteemed guest of honor, Javaid Ahmed Beigh, a distinguished writer and poet. Beigh took the opportunity to introduce his remarkable books, “Quran Hakeem” and “Janat ul Hakeem,” delving into the inspiration behind his literary creations. His insights into his works captivated the audience and left a lasting impression.
The event also featured notable speakers who delved into the biography of Javaid Ahmed Beigh. Renowned Islamic scholar, Syed Muhammad Ashraf Kamili, and Shabir Ahmed Ex Director, Doordarshan, shared compelling perspectives on Beigh’s life and accomplishments. Another renowned dignitary to speak on the occasion was Zaffar Iqbal.
The speakers eloquently discussed the rich and diverse experiences of senior citizens, emphasizing their invaluable contributions and the need for continued support and recognition.
In line with the theme, officials from the Social Welfare Department presented various government schemes tailored to support the elderly, underlining the government’s commitment to their welfare.
Members of the Senior Citizens Council graced the occasion, and Chairman of the Senior Citizens Council, Abdul Gani Parray, delivered a warm welcome speech. Additionally, Khazir Muhammad Trag recited a Naati Sharief, adding a touch of spiritual richness to the event.
From the Health Department, Dr Saqiba shed light on the significance of the International Day of Older Persons, emphasising the importance of acknowledging the contributions and needs of older individuals. Laila Sultana moderated the event, ensuring that it proceeded smoothly and meaningfully.
The celebration was further enriched by the presence of numerous senior citizens, highlighting the strong community support for older persons.