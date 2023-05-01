International Labour Day | Tarigami leads workers’ rally in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 1: On the International Labour Day, also known as May Day, hundreds of workers from different fields today took part in a massive rally to press for their demands. The rally was held at Press Colony here and was led by CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.
During the rally, the demands for implementation of the Minimum Wages Act in letter and spirit and abolishing of the contractual system of employment were made besides raising of some important issues.
Hundreds of workers for various outfits, including from ICDS schemes, daily wagers, outsourcing workers, consolidated workers, and workers associated with various central schemes, were present.
While addressing the rally Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, who is also State President of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) raised many issues related to workers, including regularisation, minimum wages act and other issues.
The CPIM leadersaid that contractual and daily wage employees in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), National Health Mission (NHM), and other fields were deprived of basic minimum wages. “Across the world, this day is celebrated to remember those who laid their lives and stood for the justice of labour class and other workers. On this day, we demand that minimum wages should be implemented in a real sense. We will also ensure that minimum wages are hiked to Rs 26,000 per month as compared to what is given. Ironically, the minimum wages act that is already in place is not being implemented completely,” he said.
Tarigami also crticised the administration for not doing enough for workers working in various government schemes like ICDS, NHM, and other schemes. He said that contractual, outsourcing workers, and daily wagers are not getting their due as they work tirelessly for the country.
“The government increased Rs 11 per day in the minimum wages after the workers demanded a hike, which is shameful. We will ensure that the minimum wages are hiked so that in the era of inflation, these workers will be able to make ends meet. We do not want messages of praise by the administration for the working class while they do nothing for the betterment of the same people,” Tarigami said
While speaking of delay in elections in the UT, the CPIM leader said, “Ruling party knows about their work and how they have wronged the people of JK UT, and now they want some magic wand so that they can win the election without votes which will never happen,” he added.
The Left leader said Kashmir has a history of struggles against labour exploitation. He said In Zaldagar Kashmir, labourers had protested for their rights even before the May Day protests in Chicago in 1886. He remembered the sacrifices of these workers and asked every to work towards the betterment of the working class.
Meanwhile, members from various ICDS schemes, labourers, Contractual employees, and others participated in the rally. The participant raise their issues amid slogans and demanded that their long pending issue be resolved without any delay.
“We have been working tirelessly in ICDS schemes, and still, we are kept waiting for our rightful demands of minimum wages and other benefits. On this day, we want to remind the government that we will not stop unless our demands are met. We are here for the betterment of the whole working class, and we are here to be heard,” said a female ICDS worker.