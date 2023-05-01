International Labour Day | Tarigami leads workers’ rally in Srinagar

While addressing the rally Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, who is also State President of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) raised many issues related to workers, including regularisation, minimum wages act and other issues.

The CPIM leadersaid that contractual and daily wage employees in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), National Health Mission (NHM), and other fields were deprived of basic minimum wages. “Across the world, this day is celebrated to remember those who laid their lives and stood for the justice of labour class and other workers. On this day, we demand that minimum wages should be implemented in a real sense. We will also ensure that minimum wages are hiked to Rs 26,000 per month as compared to what is given. Ironically, the minimum wages act that is already in place is not being implemented completely,” he said.