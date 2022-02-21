INTERNATIONAL MOTHER LANGUAGE DAY | Function held by CEO Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 21:A function was organised by Chief Education office Srinagar at MPML Higher Secondary School to celebrate International Mother Tongue Day .
Director School Education Kashmir Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir was the Chief Guest.
Manzoor Ahmad Kumar Chief Education Officer Srinagar in his welcome address thanked Director School Education for his presence.CEO Srinagar said steps need to be taken to protect our mother tongue and first step needs to be taken from our homes by speaking in mother tongue with our kids.
DSEK in his address highlighted that” we should be faithful and loyal towards our mother language.We must speak our mother tongue and teach our students in it also.We need to respect our culture.Hybrid languages can't take us anywhere.He emphasised that special steps needed to be taken to bridge the gap in the learning as schools are opening after two years.”