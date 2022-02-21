INTERNATIONAL MOTHER LANGUAGE DAY | IUST’s Habba Khatoon Centre holds Advisory Board meeting

Awantipora, Feb 21: On the occasion of ‘International Mother Language Day’, the Habba Khatoon Centre for Kashmiri Language and Literature, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora held its first Advisory Board meeting
According to a press note the meeting was attended by eminent scholars and poets, Prof Shafi Shauq, Prof Ratan Lal Shant, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Prof Naseem Shafaie, Prof R L Talashi, Prof Farooq Fayaz, Prof Mehfooza Jan, Rafiq Raz, Dr Shafqat Altaf and few others.
Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A Romshoo, who presided over the meeting, spoke about the objectives and mission of the Centre and thanked the distinguished experts in the field of Kashmiri language, culture and philosophy for their association with the Centre.
The aim of the Centre is to promote the richness of Kashmir culture, language and syncretism. Furthermore, he stated that the Centre will go way a long way towards fulfilling its mandate of preserving and promoting Kashmiri language and culture both within and outside the valley with the help of the eminent experts. The Centre will serve as focal point for accomplishing different initiatives for the promotion of culture and language as envisaged and outlined in the NEP 2020.