International Mother Language Day | Language main component, identity of community: CUK VC

Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, stressed that mother tongue is the best medium for transferring the information, besides educating the people in the society. He observed that the best possible methods of teaching and learning should be adopted in mother tongue (Kashmiri) along with the regular capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff. Observing that Kashmiri literature needs to be popularised, Prof Zargar said the Department of Kashmiri, should organise more awareness and sensitisation programmes for the students, scholars and the staff in order to acquaint them about the history and richness of the Kashmiri language.