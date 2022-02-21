International Mother Language Day | Language main component, identity of community: CUK VC

Ganderbal, Feb 21: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmed Shah Monday underscored the importance of preservation and promotion of Kashmiri language stating that the language is the main component and identity of any community.
“There is a dire need of promoting the Kashmiri language and emphasis should be to inculcate the habit among the children to speak Kashmiri, during their formative years,” Prof Farooq Shah. He was addressing the seminar “Protection and Promotion of Kashmiri Language: Our primary Cultural Identity,” organised by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW), to commemorate the Mother Language Day (Matribhasha Divas). CUK Vice Chancellor, stressed upon the participants, particularly the faculty members of the Department of Kashmiri to develop a concrete strategy for strengthening Kashmiri in the university.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, stressed that mother tongue is the best medium for transferring the information, besides educating the people in the society. He observed that the best possible methods of teaching and learning should be adopted in mother tongue (Kashmiri) along with the regular capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff. Observing that Kashmiri literature needs to be popularised, Prof Zargar said the Department of Kashmiri, should organise more awareness and sensitisation programmes for the students, scholars and the staff in order to acquaint them about the history and richness of the Kashmiri language.