International Statistics Day observed at IUST

Srinagar: The Department of Mathematical Sciences, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), today observed “National Statistics Day” at the campus.
In the event, students, scholars and faculty members of the university participated. National Statistics day is observed every year on June 29 to recognize the contribution of Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of economic planning and statistical development, especially in the post-independence era.
Chief Guest of the event was Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik (Dean Academic Affairs, IUST). He talked in length about the evolution of data science and statistics. “Statistics has relevance in all the scientific studies. In the era of multidisciplinary studies, its importance increased manifold”, he said.
Speaking about the aim of the event, Prof. Fozia Qazi (Head, Department of Mathematical Sciences) said, “Through such events, we intend to popularise the role of statistics in everyday life and raise public awareness, especially among the younger generation about the importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and sustainable development”.