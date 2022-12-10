International woman wheelchair basketball player received at Sgr Airport

Insha Bashir hails from the Beerwah area of district Budgam and is a female international wheelchair basketball player who represented India in the United States in March 2019. Recently, for the first time ever an International Wheelchair Basketball tournament was held in India which won a silver medal. She was conferred with the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment) on 3 December by President of India. On the arrival of Insha Bashir, a bouquet was presented by SSP Budgam who appreciated her efforts to be a role model by overcoming her physical speciality, sitting in a wheelchair and making this whelchair as wings to chase her dreams.