‘International Women’s Day’ celebrated at Baramulla

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairperson highlighted the role of women in nation building. She also threw light on the rights of women and discussed various centrally sponsored women centric welfare schemes that are aimed at providing hand-holding to the women to make them self-reliant and urged the female folk to avail benefit of these schemes.

Safeena Beigh highlighted the role of Panchayat Raj Institutions in creating awareness about these schemes at grassroots level so that more females are empowered by these schemes. She asserted that the economically independent women is the first major step towards empowerment of women and urged the females to avail benefit of schemes aimed for establishing their own income generating unit.