‘International Women’s Day’ celebrated at Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 6 : In connection with International Women’s Day, the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Baramulla in collaboration with District Administration today organised a colourful function at Dak Bungalow here to mark its celebration.
The function was presided over by the Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh as chief guest.
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; Chief Education officer Baramulla, Balbir Singh Raina besides Women participants from ICDS, Education, Health and Sports were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairperson highlighted the role of women in nation building. She also threw light on the rights of women and discussed various centrally sponsored women centric welfare schemes that are aimed at providing hand-holding to the women to make them self-reliant and urged the female folk to avail benefit of these schemes.
Safeena Beigh highlighted the role of Panchayat Raj Institutions in creating awareness about these schemes at grassroots level so that more females are empowered by these schemes. She asserted that the economically independent women is the first major step towards empowerment of women and urged the females to avail benefit of schemes aimed for establishing their own income generating unit.
ADDC while speaking on the occasion sought support of PRIs in creating awareness regarding women specific schemes besides assured full support from district administration in implementation of these schemes. He also highlighted various steps taken by the district administration towards women empowerment.
During the function, various speakers while highlighting the significant role played by women in social, economic, political, educational and judicial fronts said that mass awareness about the rights of women and to acknowledge their achievements is the need of the hour.
Meanwhile, a felicitation ceremony was organized to felicitate and honour the female mates who have shown exemplary services in different fields. A good number of Women were given certificates of appreciation along with mementos.
Later, the Chairperson DDC Baramulla in a separate meeting with all district and sectoral officers took a holistic and sector wise review of all developmental works taken up under the Area Development Plan (ADP) and other schemes of the Rural Development Department (RDD).