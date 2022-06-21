INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022 | Functions held across Kashmir

Kashmir University

In line with the country's widespread celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga and in pursuance of the clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the University of Kashmir on Tuesday joined the nation-wide yoga celebrations with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the mega event. She was accompanied by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer Ahmed Shah. Assistant Director Basharat Ali was also present.

DHSK

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir today celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day 2022 and the event was attended by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

The main function in this regard was held at Martan Sun Temple in Anantnag where the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare was chief guest. Yoga was performed by the chief guest and other participants with great enthusiasm.