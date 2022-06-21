INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022 | Functions held across Kashmir

Srinagar: International Yoga Day was celebrated in different parts of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. Special functions were held in this connection by educational and professional institutions, government departments and security forces.
NIT Srinagar
National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Srinagar celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day and participants performed yoga with zeal and zest.
The event was organised by Department of Physical Education and it was presided over by in-charge Director NIT Srinagar, Prof MF Wani, while Institute's Registrar ProfSyed Kaiser Bukhari was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Kashmir University
In line with the country's widespread celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga and in pursuance of the clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the University of Kashmir on Tuesday joined the nation-wide yoga celebrations with great fervour and enthusiasm.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the mega event. She was accompanied by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer Ahmed Shah. Assistant Director Basharat Ali was also present.
DHSK
The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir today celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day 2022 and the event was attended by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.
The main function in this regard was held at Martan Sun Temple in Anantnag where the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare was chief guest. Yoga was performed by the chief guest and other participants with great enthusiasm.
SSB Srinagar
On the occassion of 8th International Day of Yoga, 10 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Srinagar (J&K) organised a one week Yoga programme. It concluded in the campus of 10 Bn SSB Batmaloo today with celebration of International Yoga Day. At this occasion, all unit personnel have participated with full enthusiasm.
ROC J&K offices
The International Day of Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’ was today celebrated with the fullest of the fervour at both the Srinagar and Jammu office locations of Registrar of Companies (ROC).
GCoE Srinagar
In continuation with a series of programmes conducted by the Department of Physical Education and NSS Units of Govt. College of Education (GCoE) Srinagar in view of ‘International Day for Yoga-2022’ and under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ since April 2022, a mega event was organised on Tuesday to commemorate ‘International Day of Yoga’, here.
AMARSINGH COLLEGE SRINAGAR
Amar Singh College, Cluster University Srinagar celebrated 8th International Day of Yoga on 21-June 2022 in which large number of students and faculty of the college participated and performed different asanas demonstrated by Physical Director ASC, Ms Ravinder Kour
The Programme was organized by Department of Physical Education & Sports in collaboration with NSS Units of Amar Singh College. The function was attended by Principal Amar Singh College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Secretary Sports CUS, Prof Tariq Ahmad Ashai, NSS Programme Officers, Prof Arshad Masoodi& Prof Shahnawaz Muntazir and Memeber of the Sports Committee.
JKTDC
JKTDC organised Yoga related function at TRC, In a bid to spread awareness about the importance and holistic health benefits of Yoga, June 21 is celebrated as the International Yoga Day every year since 2015, said a statement..
2RR
2nd Rashtriya Rifles Battalion (2 RR) organised Yoga in 38 Schools of nearby villages on this International Yoga Day to instill the importance of the age old practice of yoga. A total of 670 students took part in various schools of the Unit.