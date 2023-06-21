International Yoga Day celebrated at KU’s Main, South Campuses

Srinagar, June 21: The International Day of Yoga was on Wednesday celebrated with active participation of students and officials at the main and south campuses of the University of Kashmir.
At the main campus, the early-morning event was organised by the Office of National Service Scheme in collaboration with the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).
Students from the University and various higher secondary schools in Kashmir participated in the programme.
The South Campus of the University also joined the IYD celebrations. The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, South Campus, under the supervision of its Director, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri.