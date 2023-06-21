Kashmir
International Yoga day celebrated at SKUAST-K
Srinagar, June 21: The International Yoga Day was celebrated at college of Temperate Sericulture SKUAST-K, Mirgund where students, faculty members and supporting staff of the college participated.
Prof. M. F. Baqual, Associate Dean of the college said that Yoga has become a global health tool and the world is appreciating the benefits of Yoga. He impressed upon the students to make yoga as part of their day today life for good health and keeping diseases at a distance from them.