‘International Youth Day’ celebrated

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College, Srinagar in collaboration with J&K AIDS Control Society today organised a daylong programme to celebrate ‘International Youth Day’.
The programme started with college tarana followed by a welcome address by the Principal of the college Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan.The principal encouraged students to acquire multidisciplinary knowledge, as is also required under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to become fully equipped to tackle the challenges of life.