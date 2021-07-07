Internet won't be snapped on July 8, 13: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, July 7: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday said internet services won’t be snapped on July 8 and July 13 but police will increase its surveillance "to ensure peace remains intact".

News agency KNO quoted the IGP saying there had been "some requests" that the Internet be snapped in view of posters issued in the name of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani calling for a strike on the two dates.





However, the family members of Geelani confirmed the posters as fake, Kumar told KNO.