Internet won't be snapped on July 8, 13: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, July 7: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday said internet services won’t be snapped on July 8 and July 13 but police will increase its surveillance "to ensure peace remains intact".
News agency KNO quoted the IGP saying there had been "some requests" that the Internet be snapped in view of posters issued in the name of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani calling for a strike on the two dates.
However, the family members of Geelani confirmed the posters as fake, Kumar told KNO.
"Police won’t snap the Internet but surveillance will be increased to keep anti-social and anti-peace elements at bay on July 8 and July 13," he added.
Kumar claimed that since August 5, 2019, there had been "no civilian killings in Kashmir which has frustrated the people across the border".
"So anti-peace elements may try to foment trouble on July 8 and July 13, but we are ready to foil all such attempts,” he said.
July 8 marks the anniversary of Hizb commander Burhan Wani who was killed on this day at Anantnag district in an encounter.
The 13th of the month is observed as Martyrs’ day to remember the 22 unarmed men who were killed on this day in 1931 by the Dogra army in Srinagar.