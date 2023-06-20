Internship in Corporate Law at registrar of companies office concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 20: The Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies (ROC) UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, has successfully concluded its legal traineeship program for successive third and fourth batch here on Tuesday. This slot saw the participation of 10 law students from the School Of Law, University of Kashmir. The program aimed to provide practical training to law graduates and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their careers, an official statement said.
"The program concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony that took place at the ROC office in Srinagar. The certificates signed by the Regional Director, Northern Region of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs were awarded to the trainees who completed the program successfully. These candidates had been enrolled in two successive batches, each one having 05 students. The duration of training lasted between a span of 03 to 06 months" it added.
Speaking on the occasion, Haamid Bukhari, the officer incharge at the ROC Kashmir office said, "We are pleased to announce that the programme for legal trainees has been successfully culminated. Young lawyers had a great chance to develop their talents and obtain real-world experience. We hope that this programme has improved their preparedness for their careers and wish them best for their future endeavours". The trainees expressed their gratitude towards the ROC office for providing them with such a valuable experience. They shared their experiences and learnings from the program and thanked the ROC office for guidance and support.
Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies has so far imparted skills and given an opportunity to more than 20 graduate and under graduate law students during the past 02 years. This legal traineeship Prog is first of its kind opportunity in corporate law for young students who are pursuing BA LLB or LLB.