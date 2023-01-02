Invalid PG Degrees: Govt widens probe net as more skeletons tumble out

Srinagar, Jan 2: The School Education Department (SED) has widened the probe to include other subjects from Science discipline to verify the validity of the postgraduate degrees obtained by the teachers.
The move comes barely two weeks after the department has withdrawn placement of around 72 school teachers and masters from Environmental Science over invalid Masters degrees.
A top official said the department has started verification of the degrees obtained by the teachers while being in service and the same action will be taken as was followed in case of the degrees obtained by the teachers and masters in Environmental Science subject.
"The process has already started by the department to verify the authenticity of the degrees obtained by the teachers in Science stream and also in Computer and electronics subject," the official said.
Notably, the administrative department has received several representations from the in-service teachers and masters to reframe the seniority list of the candidates on the basis of the validity of their PG degrees in specific subjects.
This newspaper received several emails from the teachers and masters who complained that scores of teachers have submitted their degrees which were obtained through distance mode without following proper procedures.
"There are more than 100 masters and teachers who are presently working as lecturers and in-charge lecturers. They are enlisted in the seniority list in the discipline of Zoology. We have submitted several representations to the department and appealed that justice should be done with regular PG degree holders," a teacher said.
The in-service teachers in their representation to the administrative department have urged the authorities to expedite the Process of elevation of teachers and masters as Lecturers in Zoology subject.
The teachers have also demanded that the degrees of candidates obtained through distance mode should be properly verified as well.
"For the fresh elevation process in Zoology subject, all the documents of teachers should be thoroughly scrutinized and viewed properly from both the Directorates as well as HRM section of the secretariat of SED, so that fake and un-recognised degree holders, PG distance mode, teachers without seeking proper permission certificate from the competent authority should be excluded both in the elevation process and forthcoming DPC in Zoology subject," reads the representation submitted to the principal secretary SED.
Another representation has been submitted to the administrative department from the teachers having obtained PG degree in Physics subject through regular mode.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar said that they have already started the verification of the degrees obtained by teachers through distance mode without following proper procedure.
"We are properly looking into every aspect of it and ascertaining whether the degrees have been obtained after having appropriate approvals or not," he said.
Alok Kumar said the department will ascertain if the circular number 940 of the General Administration Department (GAD) has been followed or not.
"Besides science subjects the process is being followed for verification of degrees obtained in Electronics and IT subjects as well," he said.