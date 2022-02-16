Investigation of NDPS cases|Police organise workshop

Srinagar, Feb 16 : Police in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) J&K organised a one day workshop at DPL Sopore for officers dealing with investigation of narcotics cases and laws/legal procedures required during investigation.
According to a press note, the workshop was organised to refine the investigating skills of investigating officers and to update them with latest techniques and standard operating procedure to be adopted during investigation of narcotic drugs (NDPS Act) cases to secure maximum conviction.
On the occasion, SDPO Sopore Furqan Qadir-JKPS impressed upon the officers that quality disposal of crime is more important than quantitative disposal. The investigating officers must be acquainted with the law and legal procedure involved in the investigation of heinous crime. He also stressed upon investigating officers to adopt latest techniques and follow prescribed standard operating procedure for quality investigation so that culprits do not go Scott-free.