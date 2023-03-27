Investiture ceremony held at DPO Budgam

Budgam, Mar 27: An investiture ceremony was held at District Police Headquarters Budgam where SSP Budgam Al Tahir Gilani accompanied by ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmed presented DGP commendation certificates and medals to 5 officers and officials who have been honoured with the DGP’s Medal for their exemplary services to the society and J&K Police during the year-2021.
The officers/officials who were awarded DGP’s commendation certificates and medals include DySP Headquarters Budgam Saqib Gani-JKPS, SHO PS Khag Insp. Bahar Ahmed Khan, SI. Irshad Ahmed, HC Shabir Ahmed and constable Omer Nabi.
Interacting with the recipients, SSP Budgam congratulated them and their families for this prestigious recognition. He said that a DGP’s medal is an appreciation of one’s good work. He wished them good luck and hoped that they will continue to work with the same dedication and zeal in the future also.