Investiture ceremony held at DPT office

DPT J&K, Manoj Kumar Pandith presented DGPs commendation certificates and medals to 10 officers and officials who have been awarded with the DGP’s Medal for their exemplary services to the department during the year 2021.

On the occasion, DPT J&K applauded the awardees and congratulated them and their families for recognition of their work and conduct. He said that a DGP’s medal is an appreciation of one’s good work. He wished them good luck and hoped that they will continue to work with the same dedication and zeal in the future also.