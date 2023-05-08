Investiture ceremony held at DPT office

Srinagar, May 8: An investiture ceremony was held to present DGP’s commendation certificates and medals to the officers and officials of the Telecom wing at Director Police Telecommunication (DPT) office here today.
DPT J&K, Manoj Kumar Pandith presented DGPs commendation certificates and medals to 10 officers and officials who have been awarded with the DGP’s Medal for their exemplary services to the department during the year 2021.
On the occasion, DPT J&K applauded the awardees and congratulated them and their families for recognition of their work and conduct. He said that a DGP’s medal is an appreciation of one’s good work. He wished them good luck and hoped that they will continue to work with the same dedication and zeal in the future also.
Dy.SP(S Nassar-ullah-Khan (Pvt. Secretary to DPT J&K), Manzoor Ahmad Khan Dy.SP (Hqrs) Telecom J&K, Inspr (S) Vinod Kumar, Inspr (M) Abdul Majeed Reshi and Inspr.(Tel) Shameem Ahmad were present on the occasion.
Those who were presented DGPs medals include Insp. (Tel) Adil Shafi Najar, SI (Tel) Gh. Geellani, SI (M) Tariq Ahmad Paul, SI ( M) Raj Kumar, HCs (Tel) Mohd Yousaf, Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Sudhir Koul, Maheshwar Sharma, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Ahmad.