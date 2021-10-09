Investiture ceremony held at PHQ

AIsG of PHQ, Javid Iqbal Matoo, RameshAngral, Rajinder Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Bali, ADO PHQ, Zafarullah and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

In the Investiture Ceremony, Sinha presented the commendation certificates and medals to 36 officers and official of PHQ who have been honored with the DGP’s Medal for their exemplary services to the society and the department.

Addressing the recipients, the ADGP congratulated them and their families for this prestigious recognition. He said that getting rewarded with such a prestigious medal is not only the matter of pride but would also serve as an important and memorable moment for the awardees. He said that it is a joyful moment and the awardees will cherish it throughout their life. He wished them good luck and hoped that they will continue to work with the same dedication in future also. The ADGP also complimented ADO, PHQ for organizing this impressive function.