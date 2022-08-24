Involve PRIs in war against drugs: CS to Officers

The Chief Secretary further asked the departments to carry a massive campaign against the drug abuse from the next month. He directed for fully involving the PRI members in the war against drugs and make it easy for others to report the offenders involved in this illicit trade.

Dr Mehta also stressed on increasing the surveillance especially around the educational institutions. He suggested to provide a WhatsApp contact for reporting of such crimes besides use social and other media for creating awareness about the ill effects and symptoms of drug addiction.

He expressed that the menace is catastrophic and needs to be dealt very severely at each level. He observed that the UT cannot afford losing its young generation to this unfortunate plague. He asked for making a distinction between victims and drug peddlers. He remarked that the former should be assisted in all respects for his rehabilitation while the later should be shown no mercy and brought to book.

Regarding the plan for dealing with this menace the Chief Secretary suggested for using the satellite imagery for watching the cultivation and growth of poppy and cannabis. He also made out that the sale of such medicines used in addiction should be regulated and watched by the concerned department for their sale over the counter.